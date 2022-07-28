Patch notes v0.1.009
NEW
- You can now adjust the player viewmodel in the settings menu. Includes an "old school" mode.
CHANGES
- Slight visual and functional changes to scoreboard and post-match stats screen.
- Gameplay messages about power ups are now the same color as the respective power up, instead of just white. This is for easier and quicker identification during fast gameplay.
- Ranks now display properly to everyone. Still no leveling system (it's in the works), so for now everyone is unranked.
- Slight changes to multiple aspects of the game in order to achieve better networking.
FIXES
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update