Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 28 July 2022

Patch notes v0.1.009

Share · View all patches · Build 9209889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • You can now adjust the player viewmodel in the settings menu. Includes an "old school" mode.

Demo video:

CHANGES

  • Slight visual and functional changes to scoreboard and post-match stats screen.
  • Gameplay messages about power ups are now the same color as the respective power up, instead of just white. This is for easier and quicker identification during fast gameplay.
  • Ranks now display properly to everyone. Still no leveling system (it's in the works), so for now everyone is unranked.
  • Slight changes to multiple aspects of the game in order to achieve better networking.

FIXES

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.

