Crash Dive 2 update for 2 August 2022

v1.2.44 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 9209874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added slight dissolving out of ships at edge of perception range
• Fixed showing “Torpedo bounced!” notification on enemy torpedo glancing off your boat
• Fixed mission stats starting with incorrect “Distance Travelled” value
• Fixed bug where mines could occasionally disappear
• Fixed (again/maybe/fingers crossed) planes sometimes appearing at night
• Fixed locked torpedo controls not displaying correctly after loading saved game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1449631
  • Loading history…
