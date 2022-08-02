• Added slight dissolving out of ships at edge of perception range
• Fixed showing “Torpedo bounced!” notification on enemy torpedo glancing off your boat
• Fixed mission stats starting with incorrect “Distance Travelled” value
• Fixed bug where mines could occasionally disappear
• Fixed (again/maybe/fingers crossed) planes sometimes appearing at night
• Fixed locked torpedo controls not displaying correctly after loading saved game
Crash Dive 2 update for 2 August 2022
v1.2.44 change list
