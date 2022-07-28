To test the new goodies and features, right click on the game in your library > click properties > click betas > change current branch to testing branch!
Jacob Larkin's Wild Europe update for 28 July 2022
Testing for Waters of Wallolann now live on testing branch!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update