- For guns with movable stocks, recoil changes if the stock is extended or not
- Changed recoil for M60, Type 56, and M16
- Fixed issue where mission progress wouldn't always save correctly
- Rebuilt Navmesh on Embassy to fix AI pathfinding issues
- Updated Demo build to be up to date
PunjiVR update for 28 July 2022
PunjiVR - Update 7 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update