PunjiVR update for 28 July 2022

PunjiVR - Update 7 Patch 1

Build 9209164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • For guns with movable stocks, recoil changes if the stock is extended or not
  • Changed recoil for M60, Type 56, and M16
  • Fixed issue where mission progress wouldn't always save correctly
  • Rebuilt Navmesh on Embassy to fix AI pathfinding issues
  • Updated Demo build to be up to date

