The Planet Crafter update for 28 July 2022

Development Branch update - v0.5.003

Patchnotes
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.5.003) on the development branch.

This version slightly differ from v0.5.002 :

  • WARNING : Uncommon larvae in your inventories should disapear. Collect new ones if needed. (Impact : low)
  • Bees & Silkworm now use the uncommon larvae in their recipe
  • Change larvaes types & recipe & unlocking values
  • Some butterly larvae spawn in world, depending on the biome
  • 5 new butterflies (Found in the world, in certain areas)
  • Fix incubator not spawning recipe bug
  • Can now deconstruct silk generator

