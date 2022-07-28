Patch 1.0.14

Hello, people! Hope you're doing fine.
So after some time we decided to make a new update fixing some accumulated bugs.
This patch introduces:
Fixes:
- Bot.templ updated to the actual player functionality
- Camera component name issue fixed. Now can be found with a pLocate
- Area OnUntouch event issue after changing pawn size fixed
- Outfit check functionality fixed for template, reference and dynamic
- Default values for director nodes are restored properly now
- Minor bugs fixed
Also:
- Inventory event system is reworked. OnInventory trigger extended with new events. Item pickup sound is now played for OnGive event.
- "Not" modifier for outfit conditions added (see HaydeeStuff.extend as an example)
- New assets for sleeveless shirt and kneepads are added to the default outfit
