Haydee 2 update for 28 July 2022

Patch 1.0.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, people! Hope you're doing fine.

So after some time we decided to make a new update fixing some accumulated bugs.
This patch introduces:

Fixes:
  • Bot.templ updated to the actual player functionality
  • Camera component name issue fixed. Now can be found with a pLocate
  • Area OnUntouch event issue after changing pawn size fixed
  • Outfit check functionality fixed for template, reference and dynamic
  • Default values for director nodes are restored properly now
  • Minor bugs fixed
Also:
  • Inventory event system is reworked. OnInventory trigger extended with new events. Item pickup sound is now played for OnGive event.
  • "Not" modifier for outfit conditions added (see HaydeeStuff.extend as an example)
  • New assets for sleeveless shirt and kneepads are added to the default outfit

