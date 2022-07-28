 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cathodemer update for 28 July 2022

Version 2.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9208719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio device selection is now split to two; device for input and device for output.
This should solve problems with devices with only input ports or only output ports, and make all sorts of audio routing setups possible.

Changed files in this update

Cathodemer Windows Depot 697861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link