UPDATES FOR NEW “FROZEN HEARTH” DLC + BUG FIXES

UPDATES FOR NEW “FROZEN HEARTH” DLC:
- New Level: Added new “Frozen Hearth” underground area to the overworld which contains The Colosseum: a new challenge level that will present the player with various challenges. The new area can be accessed via one of two teleporters, found to the east and west of the Castle. Check the world map for new quest icons to see the exact locations.
- New friends and enemies: a variety of new enemies and friendly NPCs can be found in the Frozen Hearth. Some of these new friends may have some new tasks to complete. Small-golf anyone?
- New Forms: Complete objectives in the Colosseum to unlock the new Mechanic and Killer Bee forms.
- New Summon: In addition to the new abilities of the new forms, completion of objectives in the Colosseum will also unlock a powerful new summon: Lavalarie.
BUG FIXES & NEW FEATURES:
- Rather than quitting to the main menu, we now attempt to allow the host to continue playing when a client disconnects
- Support Shield enemies could cause some enemies to get stuck in the fear or stunned states when buffing them
- Support Ward enemies would not seek out other enemies to buff if they were next to another support ward enemy
- It was possible for Randy to be killed by the closing spike wall in some cutscenes if he was impeded by money / item drops. He should no longer be impeded by these
- Made the giant turtle’s egg-breaking side quest more colorblind friendly
- Made the Dragon form immune to the “Burn” status effect
- Holy Light ability should now work on the targets in the Archery Range side quest
- Shopkeeper icons were missing in the Jungle Swamp level
- Form customization tutorial now indicates that ACTIVE abilities must be equipped to progress the challenge
- Client walking “dust” could persist on the host if client disconnected
- Soft lock was possible if the player was standing on an active dungeon teleporter and interacted with the dungeon mod sign just inside the dungeon entrance
Changed files in this update