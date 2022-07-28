 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 28 July 2022

Content Update: 00.62a: Player Avatars

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update:

  • Glove alignment tool (players may now alter (and save) the rotation of their controller to fit their play style), available from the settings menu in game.
  • Seven new player avatars of various ethnicities (three male and four female), you will need to create a new avatar to select them (skin colors and eye colors can be altered for each).
  • The models have all been touched up (including the original avatar model), to help prevent skin/cloth clipping that we sometimes see in gameplay though I've noticed some clipping issues persist.
  • Fix for block count when fighting the AI

