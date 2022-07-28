 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undergrave update for 28 July 2022

Small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9208611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update fixing these issues:

Fix player getting off grid sometimes.
Fix infinite jump exploit (jump over the allowed area)
Fix AP Charge not loading correctly on Upgrade Rooms

Changed files in this update

Depot 1776931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link