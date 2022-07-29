 Skip to content

AccidentHouse update for 29 July 2022

AccidentHouse Ver3.01 has been delivered!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Real-time ray tracing is now supported
・NVIDIA DLSS is now supported
and more...

Please play it!

Please Follow!!
https://twitter.com/KENGOHAZARD

