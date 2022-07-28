 Skip to content

Jacktus Green: The fluffy, the spiky and the spicy update for 28 July 2022

Patch notes for v1.022

Build 9208346

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed cutscenes.
  • Disabled options have been removed from the menus.
  • Fixed some collision bugs in the final levels.
  • General performance improvement in most levels.

