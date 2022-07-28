- Fixed cutscenes.
- Disabled options have been removed from the menus.
- Fixed some collision bugs in the final levels.
- General performance improvement in most levels.
Jacktus Green: The fluffy, the spiky and the spicy update for 28 July 2022
Patch notes for v1.022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update