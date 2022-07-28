- Added xVATrainer-like metadata.csv support for batch mode input
- Added prompt text into the out samples list rows
- Added confirm window for choosing which values to reset
- Added records search based on actual prompts in jsons
- Added Save to CSV in the batch menu, to export all lines to a single file
- Fixed batch input filename case sensitivity
- Added more front-end error logging for easier user debugging help
- Fixed errors with cuda/vram usage polling
- Made alphabetical voice sorting not case sensitive
- Fixed auto-regen for letter/phoneme length
- Fixed pacing not being correctly reset
- Prevented app from clearing batch records if broken file is added on top
- Removed spaces/dots from start of filenames (security)
- Fixed pitch/energy still being editable if clicking in the same place, even when toggled not visible
- Show model json parse errors in a UI error modal
- Misc fixes
- Added community asset files for new game support: Black and White, Dragon Ball, Elden Ring, Halo, Legacy of Kain, Life is Strange, Shenmue, Starfox 64, The Legend of Heroes, The Wolf Among Us, Vampire Masquerade, Zelda; Added TTS datasets; Updated Starfield with official wallpaper
xVASynth v2 update for 28 July 2022
v2.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
