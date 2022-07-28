 Skip to content

xVASynth v2 update for 28 July 2022

v2.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9208269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added xVATrainer-like metadata.csv support for batch mode input
  • Added prompt text into the out samples list rows
  • Added confirm window for choosing which values to reset
  • Added records search based on actual prompts in jsons
  • Added Save to CSV in the batch menu, to export all lines to a single file
  • Fixed batch input filename case sensitivity
  • Added more front-end error logging for easier user debugging help
  • Fixed errors with cuda/vram usage polling
  • Made alphabetical voice sorting not case sensitive
  • Fixed auto-regen for letter/phoneme length
  • Fixed pacing not being correctly reset
  • Prevented app from clearing batch records if broken file is added on top
  • Removed spaces/dots from start of filenames (security)
  • Fixed pitch/energy still being editable if clicking in the same place, even when toggled not visible
  • Show model json parse errors in a UI error modal
  • Misc fixes
  • Added community asset files for new game support: Black and White, Dragon Ball, Elden Ring, Halo, Legacy of Kain, Life is Strange, Shenmue, Starfox 64, The Legend of Heroes, The Wolf Among Us, Vampire Masquerade, Zelda; Added TTS datasets; Updated Starfield with official wallpaper

