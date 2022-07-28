 Skip to content

Steel Warzone Test Server update for 28 July 2022

0.6.140更新

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【0.6.140更新】

新内容

　-新增预测系统
　-新增研发中心
　　 ●1，核弹
　　 ●2，战地回收
　　 ●3，移动信标
　　 ●4，进攻强化
　　 ●5，防御强化

平衡性调整

　-每回合补给获取的上线从1000（5回合到顶）调整为4000（20回合到顶），每回合仍然增长200
　-所有单位的等级上线均默认设置为9级
　-删除强化模块

Changed files in this update

Depot 2050861
