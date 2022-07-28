【0.6.140更新】
新内容
-新增预测系统
-新增研发中心
●1，核弹
●2，战地回收
●3，移动信标
●4，进攻强化
●5，防御强化
平衡性调整
-每回合补给获取的上线从1000（5回合到顶）调整为4000（20回合到顶），每回合仍然增长200
-所有单位的等级上线均默认设置为9级
-删除强化模块
