0.24.0: Undo, Redo, Fridge Achievements

At least for the ones of us who reside in Central Europe, it's been a tough couple of weeks with the constant, devastating heat. However, in our everlasting pursuit to give you new content to play with, the heat has not stopped us from working on this update.

Granted, it took a lot longer than we would've liked, and it doesn't actually contain everything that we planned for it to contain, but here we are.

Here's some of what we did do, though.

Fridges and Leftovers

For a long time now, players have been asking us to add the ability to store leftovers in the fridge, where they'll go bad much less quickly than out in the open. You can now do exactly that.

After storing some leftovers in the fridge, you can select the fridge to Get Leftovers, which will automatically cause your selected Tiny to grab a random food item from the fridge. You can also look at the contents of the fridge and tell a Tiny to take out a specific item, which is especially useful if the fridge starts filling up with empty platters from all the food they ate.

Right now, fridges are bottomless, meaning you can store as much food in them as you like. You can't store anything else there, though. Sorry.

Undo and Redo

To a non-programmer, it might sound incredibly easy to just add an undo-redo feature into a thing. You do a thing, you go back to a previous state, you do the thing again in reverse. What's the holdup?

As it turns out, the holdup is quite a lot. Not only do you have to take care that stuff is undone and redone in the right order, but you also have to make sure that funds are deducted and re-added properly. That undoing and redoing doesn't lead to impossible states. That there aren't gaps in the undo-redo feature that allow stuff to slip through the gaps while other stuff gets undone. That you don't weep in a corner while infinite recursion is causing your computer to explode. That sort of thing, you know?

We did it, though. But it might also be a little broken at the start. Hopefully not, though.

Look at this cool GIF that shows this feature in action!

Achievements

Tiny Life now has achievements! There's only eleven of them as we speak, but throughout development and until release, we'll be adding quite a few more.

Achievements are unique per save file, meaning you can try your hand at re-completing all the achievements whenever you start a new save file. Achievement progress will always be made by the active household you're currently playing with, but if you switch between households in the same save file, achievement progress will be maintained and made with the new household you selected.

The achievements are also already integrated with Steam, but only with the release version of the game, so anyone who's playing the demo (which is everyone right now) won't have access to the Steam version of the achievements. Sorry!

Adoption

Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to add pregnancy to the game for this update like we'd originally planned. Instead, we decided to settle for something a bit less spectacular that still allows you to get new children into your household without cheats or exported merges: adoption!

You can click on the computer to adopt one of twelve children. We're not going to get into the lore of where these children come from, because there isn't one yet. They're randomly generated, okay?

As a side note, we also added a lot more random first and last names in this update, especially a lot of international ones. Currently, the first and last name's source nationality won't be matched, which is why some names sound a little wacky. To see it positively, these r names give us a reason to believe that Tiny Life is set in a universe where society has come far enough to allow anyone to have any name without fearing to be discriminated against. Right?

The Full Changelog

As always, here's the full changelog for your perusal. This time around, we also tried to include a more in-depth API changelog, since the game's API is starting to be somewhat stable, so hopefully modders will find this useful for updating their mods.

Additions

Added the ability to store leftovers in the fridge

Added the ability to undo and redo actions in build mode

Added achievements

Added a paper lantern furniture item

Added the reasoning skill

Added some facial hair

Added the ability to adopt children using the computer

Improvements

Display a notification when first acquiring a new skill

Display a button in the job panel for going to work

Clarify when you can click on a person to head to work

Randomly generate new people for regular visitors and lot employments if exported ones run out

Allow children to be regular visitors too

Added a lot more random names, including various international ones

Improved performance of saves with a lot of people in them

Automatically set transitive genealogies when changing the genealogy of a relationship in the character creator

Fixes

Fixed an exception when getting a job from a newspaper after it has already been removed

Fixed lot employment navigation on lots being incorrect when using a gamepad

Fixed new notifications not being added to the top of the notification queue

Fixed a rare exception when displaying interactions with multiple pages

Fixed death notifications not having an icon

Fixed keyboard camera movement not clearing the following person

Fixed children being able to get the capable carpenter life goal

Fixed ordering from lot staff not working correctly

Fixed being unable to click in the world when the cheats menu is open

API