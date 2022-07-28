1.0.3.1 Hot fix

Bug fix
- Fix a possible crash when using Jettison on an empty vehicle
- Fix "show on map" not working if item category not already visible (map filter off)
- Fix Jettison not working when using keyboard key binding
- Fix Jettison not emptying trailers content
- Fix convey mission sometime being active without any truck to convey
- Fix convey missions not correclty cleared when missions are replaced by new ones
- Fix car workshop not applying 90% discount when owned by player
Changes/New features
- Game is paused when opening the system menu (not applicable for multiplayer games)
- Show current day and hour on player HUD
- Show remaining time for strong requests in price menu
