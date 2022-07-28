 Skip to content

Roady Life update for 28 July 2022

1.0.3.1 Hot fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

  • Fix a possible crash when using Jettison on an empty vehicle
  • Fix "show on map" not working if item category not already visible (map filter off)
  • Fix Jettison not working when using keyboard key binding
  • Fix Jettison not emptying trailers content
  • Fix convey mission sometime being active without any truck to convey
  • Fix convey missions not correclty cleared when missions are replaced by new ones
  • Fix car workshop not applying 90% discount when owned by player

Changes/New features

  • Game is paused when opening the system menu (not applicable for multiplayer games)
  • Show current day and hour on player HUD
  • Show remaining time for strong requests in price menu

