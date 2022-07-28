Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 9207835 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Orange is the new black!

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Tawney Prairie Rakshasa armor coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Give 'em a royal welcome, Spartan.

The Regal Strike Set includes the HIGHCOM Sentinel shoulder pads, Crystal gloves, Steppin' Razor stance, Violet Gunpowder coating, Heroic Intervention visor - all for your Mark VII armor. Also included is the Pioneer Group Zeta emblem for your Spartan, weapons, vehicles, and nameplate.

Head over to the Shop and pick up the set today!