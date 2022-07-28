 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toribash update for 28 July 2022

Toribash 5.55 - 28/07/22 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9207745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, today's update features some more bug fixes (yay)

  • Fixed potential menu crashes in Market tab
  • Clicking on "Upgrade shop to premium" button in market will now bring up the subscription page in Store instead of opening a link to Toribash website in browser
  • Fixed bug that was preventing featured shop from opening when Market menu is first loaded
  • Fixed some potential Inventory crashes when item info isn't found in local data
  • Local Store data will now always sync with server data (even with autoupdate disabled) if the item you're attempting to view isn't found in local file

Changed files in this update

Universal Depot 248571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link