Toribash 5.55 - 28/07/22 Fixes

Hi, today's update features some more bug fixes (yay)
- Fixed potential menu crashes in Market tab
- Clicking on "Upgrade shop to premium" button in market will now bring up the subscription page in Store instead of opening a link to Toribash website in browser
- Fixed bug that was preventing featured shop from opening when Market menu is first loaded
- Fixed some potential Inventory crashes when item info isn't found in local data
- Local Store data will now always sync with server data (even with autoupdate disabled) if the item you're attempting to view isn't found in local file
Changed files in this update