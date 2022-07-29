New licensed teams: Ostrów Wlkp., Opole
New track: Esbjerg
Team lineups update
Some riders skills update
Fixed career equipment bug
Fixes in "Exoticism on top" challenge
Small track visual fixes (Krosno, Opole, Kraków, Ostrów, Vetlanda)
Small updates in database
Minor bug fixes
