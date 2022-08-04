v1.1: Dreaming of a full water polo mode and a lot of quality of life fixes

We've just made our first significant update, and although it's mostly a laundry list of small tweaks and bugfixes we wanted to put something fun in there too. That's why we added this inflatable goal that you can unlock.

Once we add real-time multiplayer we'll definitely revisit this and flesh it out a bit more but for now you can practice your shots in the pool ;)

Here's the full changelog of the patch for those interested, it addresses some common feedback like an improved tutorial, increased sharpness, improved bird speed / behavior:

Added an inflatable goal to the Sea Miles shop

to the lessons that Added the option to enable Texture Streaming under advanced graphics in the menu. This could fix (out of memory) crashes and reduce loading times but might introduce hitches.

in Antarctic and Norway Reworked a few of the kayak / paddle friction sounds

Added a safe mode that sets all graphical settings to low, this should be used if you accidentally tweaked your settings to the point that the game is not stable enough to revert back through the regular menu. To utilize this add -safe as launch parameter to the game in Steam. Don't forget to remove it once you've reset it or the settings will keep getting reverted.

under general settings Added more fish schools and dolphins in Costa Rica

in Costa Rica Restarting after finishing a race is now equally fast to restarting during a race

Minor fixes: