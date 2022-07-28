1.0.8b quality of life update

Bug fixes
- Modular cabinet should now correctly respawn after server restart
- Fixed cooking duplication bug
- Made code changing more secure
- Increase tent building block area slightly so it does not overlap with the other houses when placed in 45 angle
- Fixed duplication glitch
- Fixed stove from disappearing invisible every time you leave your house
- Ammo now drops on death
- Fixed shotgun only doing 5 damage
- Made tweaks to the placeable loading network settings so they don't fill up in memory
- Sauna cannot be destroyed anymore
- Fixed a bug where server decay is not turned off even if the config file tentDecay=false is set
- When house decays. The player location is changed to the Sgt. Lake so they don't spawn inside someone's house
- Player turret sometimes shot itself. Now works more reliably
Game changes
- Globally banned players can see that they are banned
- The admin panel now tells when the server is saved when you press the “save button”
- Added cursing filter to the chat
- Player now has to accept community rules before playing
- Added a 2 level house upgrade and second interior style upgrade option
- New server provider to the server browser
- Added team leaderboard screen to the team's tab
- You can now see additional information of the plant growth when hovering over the plants
- Indication that the turret requires more electricity
- Warning when you are leaving the world area
- You can now see outdated servers from the server browser
- Added coop play option to the hosting tab. This spawns all the players into the same location so it’s easier to start together
- You can now close the weather station and Electricity generator UI with esc
- You now exit the house by pressing “Space”
- Made all password texts as dots so streamers cannot accidentally spoil house code
- You can now search items from cooking and crafting books
- Weather station Mk generation reduced by 40%
- Reduced maximum weather stations that can be placed into the house area from 4 to 2
- Increase the building block zone of the AI spawns by around 150%
- Remove the alt + K kill shortcut
- Disabled camera shake when using a hatchet
- Improved the team location indicator positioning
- Containers now spawn dynamically depending on the server population. The full server has normal time and a server with only 1 player in has a 2,5x longer respawn time
- When a player is using the fisherman hat and hovers the mouse over the fish spot, list of fishes that the fishing spot drops is shown.
