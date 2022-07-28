 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 28 July 2022

Version 3.7.7

28 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new keys for PC/Mac
    A/F1 keys - Will enable and disable Accessibility (From main screen or game settings screen)
  • Improved game UI, Speed and stability.
    Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
     Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

