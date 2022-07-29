Updates - Ver.1.05

Ver.1.05
-
Optimized sex mode. Freely put on and take off clothes.
Certain actions will not automatically take off Xao's socks.
-
Optimized some UI and controls.
-
Added "The End" to indicate when a memory ends
