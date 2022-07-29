 Skip to content

怠惰的怪獸公主不想工作 update for 29 July 2022

Updates - Ver.1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Ver.1.05

  • Optimized sex mode. Freely put on and take off clothes.
    Certain actions will not automatically take off Xao's socks.

  • Optimized some UI and controls.

  • Added "The End" to indicate when a memory ends

