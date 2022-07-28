 Skip to content

Chess Dungeons update for 28 July 2022

Patch 1.3 - Collider improvement

Patch 1.3 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We would like to report some improvements that were made in version 1.3:

  • We improved the game's collider system, now it's easier to choose tiles that are partially hidden by some piece
  • Fixed lighting bug

Changed files in this update

