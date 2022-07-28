Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1: v0.12.3 (Bugfix)

This release adds a Turkish translation, better support for Steam Deck and some minor fixes.
Changelog
- Fix spelling and grammar (thanks to Shysr and Grubb)
- Add ã, ñ and õ as allowed characters for input modal (thanks to Grubb)
- Add Turkish translation (thanks to linuxtr)
- Add partial French translation (thanks to oyoyoyoyo)
- Add better gamepad and Steam Deck support
- Add keyboard shortcuts to dismiss relationship screen
- Disable "jump to" input on Android devices (thanks to Charles Givens)
- Remember last player name in scene gallery upon loading game (thanks to Meushi)
- ep012: Remove double music call
- ep012: Fix missing achievement variables in older saves
- ep010: Fix continuity errors during the Hunt (thanks to Mellified)
- ep007: Fix transparent image (thanks to parceload)
- ep005: Fix continuity error (thanks to Mellified)
- ep005: Correctly flag Thim as ship's doctor (thanks to Hobocop86)
Changed files in this update