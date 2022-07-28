 Skip to content

TPORT update for 28 July 2022

v1.103

v1.103

Build 9206904

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed some reflection issues
  • fixed a memory leak
  • attached the wires in level 42 and 44 to their corresponding buttons

thanks to mercury for reporting the memory leak

