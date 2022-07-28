minor ai adjustments
possible fixed quests: bed wetter & Cyclops Danger
minor render distance changes
player no longer stand instead of sits on the dragon when weapon is out
possible replication fix
moved test gear to sky island
A Dragon's Hoard Playtest update for 28 July 2022
A bugs live
minor ai adjustments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update