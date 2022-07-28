A bugs live

 Skip to content

A Dragon's Hoard Playtest update for 28 July 2022

minor ai adjustments
possible fixed quests: bed wetter & Cyclops Danger
minor render distance changes
player no longer stand instead of sits on the dragon when weapon is out
possible replication fix
moved test gear to sky island

