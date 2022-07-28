 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 28 July 2022

V3.5.2 Function Update

Build 9206824 · Last edited by Wendy

Add search function: Press the search button or hotkey to show the search window.
The default hotkey is Ctrl+F3. The hotkey can be modified in the settings window.
Supported search engines:

  • Google
  • Baidu
  • Bing
  • Yahoo

