Nebula Realms update for 29 July 2022

Patch content

Build 9206676

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Greek Summer House added
  • Removed code that made interactions stop when closing the chat.
  • Pet collisions fixed
  • Empty mood fixed
  • Remote locomotion anims fixed
  • Pet menu fixed
  • Menu locomotions fixed
  • Beard color fixed

