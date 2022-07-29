- Greek Summer House added
- Removed code that made interactions stop when closing the chat.
- Pet collisions fixed
- Empty mood fixed
- Remote locomotion anims fixed
- Pet menu fixed
- Menu locomotions fixed
- Beard color fixed
Nebula Realms update for 29 July 2022
Patch content
