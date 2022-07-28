 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 28 July 2022

Early Access 0.13.3c

Early Access 0.13.3c

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Swords have 360 degree swing when charged
  • Taking damage does no longer cancel charge
  • Charge is now full after 2 seconds of charging, and correctly indicated if settings per weapon are different
  • Charging can now be remapped and is no longer hold attack(default: Shift, Left Trigger)
  • Added many new loading screen tips and tricks
  • Fix an issue where using grappling hooks on friends would behave weirdly
  • Fix an issue where a certain gate in the ice dungeon was not destructable using swords
  • Fix a very annoying issue where walking and hitting at the same time would cause desync between client and server so random things get hit by weapon swings
  • Fix an issue where poison clouds would be invisible 70% of the time
  • Fixed some minor issues

