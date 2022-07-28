- Swords have 360 degree swing when charged
- Taking damage does no longer cancel charge
- Charge is now full after 2 seconds of charging, and correctly indicated if settings per weapon are different
- Charging can now be remapped and is no longer hold attack(default: Shift, Left Trigger)
- Added many new loading screen tips and tricks
- Fix an issue where using grappling hooks on friends would behave weirdly
- Fix an issue where a certain gate in the ice dungeon was not destructable using swords
- Fix a very annoying issue where walking and hitting at the same time would cause desync between client and server so random things get hit by weapon swings
- Fix an issue where poison clouds would be invisible 70% of the time
- Fixed some minor issues
Tinkertown update for 28 July 2022
Early Access 0.13.3c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update