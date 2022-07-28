 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 28 July 2022

Amazing New Costumes in the Shop

Swords of Legends Online update for 28 July 2022

A new and spectacular collection of costumes has arrived in our Crimson Coin Shop. Look forward to gorgeous threads from the ‘Destiny of the Painting’ series. Choose your favourite colours and pick up a matching cloak for the perfect mystical look! There’s something here for every body type.

Is it time to give your immortal hero the full makeover? Then we’ve got you covered. In the shop you’ll find handy items which allow you to shape your heroic life in Shenzhou just the way you want!

Costumes
  • Mountain Green
  • Peach Blossom Dust
  • Sunny Slope
  • Divine Residence
Cloaks
  • Poem of the Green Apple
  • Call of the White Stag
Ancillary Items
  • Between 28th July and 31st July, the following handy items are 30% off:
  • Name Changer
  • Appearance Changer
  • Gender Change
  • New Identity Bundle
  • Alliance Name Change



