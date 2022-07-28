Euro Truck Simulator 2: 1.45 Update Release

We are happy to share with you that the 1.45 update has now been released for Euro Truck Simulator 2. This update features quite a few changes, so we recommend reading through them all!

We'd like to thank everyone who participated, provided their feedback, and made bug reports during the Open Beta of 1.45. Your valuable input helped us make tweaks, changes and smash some bugs we may have missed the first time around. We hope you can now begin to fully enjoy the various new features which are included in this update.

Hanover Rework

The city of Hannover has been given a fresh look and has been completely reworked for 1.45! Similar to the Austria rework, we have more-or-less deleted the entire city and started from scratch. The city circle has been moved, although we have also done our best to keep as much from it as possible.

That’s not the case with the city center and southern part, however, as these areas now feature a completely different layout with a new economy, which actually consists of some unique depots in the world of ETS2.

One of the most unique areas arriving in this rework will be the very famous Hannover Messe - one of the world’s largest trade halls and also one of our biggest challenges due to the fact that the part that we are adding is almost in 1:1 scale. Dedicated to the topic of industry development, trucks and trailers always take the spotlight during the IAA event, which is an exhibition for commercial vehicles and a chance for brands to showcase their constant technological advancements and evolution.

Perhaps this area might come in handy later this year, who knows? We look forward to you exploring this reworked area in this update. Read more about it in one of our previous dedicated blogposts.

Ownable Tank Trailers

We are also happy to share with you another long-awaited addition coming to the selection of purchasable trailers - ownable tank trailers!

For now, we will be adding two different types of tank trailers to our games - Fuel Tanks and Silos (Dry Bulk trailers). Both types will have different customization options and uses. And don’t worry, we plan on bringing more versions of this trailer to you in the future!

The fuel tanks in Euro Truck Simulator 2 will be used for the transportation of combustible liquids. For silos, you will be able to deliver a number of bulk materials with them, for example, sand, concrete, or grain. Silo trailers will feature a selection of 4 connection types (Single, Double, B-double, HCT).

We are incredibly excited to see you hauling these new cistern trailers in your company and how you will customize them! You can read more about ownable Tank Trailers and what you will be able to customize over in our previous dedicated blogpost.

Owners of the Krone Trailer Pack DLC will receive two new trailers as part of a free update, the new Profi Liner Building trailer, and the Paper Liner trailer. These new three-axle trailers will both come with lift axles. So what can be hauled with these new trailers?

The Krone Paper Liner curtainsider trailer is used to haul standard cargo and Krone's updated Profi Liner Building Material drop side trailer allows drivers to transport goods such as seed bags, fertilizer, plant substrate, outdoor floor tiles, roof tiles, and bricks. You will also find a new freight market cargo for the Boxliner, which consists of two stacked Box Liner chassis for hauling!

Both trailers also come with optional accessories including original Krone paint jobs, side skirts, pallet boxes, tire stores, and bumpers. This update also includes five new Krone accessories for your cabin including cute bear and truck toys. but that's not all!

We have also worked closely with the fantastic team at Krone to bring you a detailed representation of the Krone production plant virtually in Euro Truck Simulator 2. Drivers who own the Krone Trailers Pack DLC will have the opportunity to deliver parts to and from the factory as well as deliver brand new trailers from the Krone Trailer Point within the production plant where they are rolled off the line!

You can read more details about this update at our previously dedicated blogposts on the subject.

Custom City Intros for Austria & Hanover

A new experimental feature that we have introduced for players is custom city introductions. These special cutscenes will appear when a player selects a starting city when creating a new profile.











For now, these custom city introductions will only be shown for cities in Austria and the city of Hanover in Germany. We would love to hear your feedback on this new feature and gauge your opinions if you believe this would be an interesting new addition for new players to see; be sure to let us know on our official forums, we would appreciate your comments!

JOST Fifth Wheels

JOST has been manufacturing fifth wheel coupling devices globally since 1956. They submitted the patent for the very first steel cast fifth wheel coupling, and have continued their dedication to innovation ever since.

We are excited to bring this leader in the truck industry to our simulation titles as we plan to replace all non-branded fifth wheels in Euro Truck Simulator 2 with JOST branded 5th wheels. Each truck brand will receive several different 5th wheel models (one for each chassis type).

This will be done in two phases, the first of which is now available. 1.45 includes JOST fifth wheels on the MAN TGX Euro 6, Mercedes-Benz New Actros, Renault T, Scania Next-Gen S, Scania Next-Gen R, and Volvo FH 2012.

We hope you will enjoy this new addition to our upcoming 1.45 update, we can't wait to see you hooking up your trailers and trucking safely with JOST behind you.

Optional Mods Support for Convoy

One feature our teams have been working on for Convoy, our in-game multiplayer, is support for missing modifications. We recognize that many players do play with third-party modifications created by our talented community, but we also understand that not everyone would like to download all the required modifications to join a friend's convoy session.





Thus, our team have come up with a solution to allow you to join Convoy sessions without the need to have all of the required modifications of the host's session. There will be options to opt-in, both on the server's and client's side to enable this if you choose to use this. In most cases, the session will not display the modification that is missing, however in some cases, such as if a player is using a vehicle that you do not have, it will show as a coloured placeholder box instead that replicates its size.

If you are a modder in our community, please note that your modification must be tagged as "mp_mod_optional" to be recognised as a MOD that can be ignored by a convoy server that allow for missing optional MODs.

Rain Sensor

When you are out travelling on the road for a while, you are bound to come across a bit of rain at times. Whether it's just a short passing rain shower or a full on storm, it's important for drivers to stay safe while driving on the road during variable weather conditions.

One of the more common safety features found on vehicles today is Rain Sensors! This nifty piece of technology does exactly what it says on the box, it detects the density of the rain and in turn, adjusts the speed of the wipers for you. This feature is active when you set the wipers of your vehicle to the first position.

This new feature will be available as an option that you can choose to enable on the settings page. So next time you are driving towards some liquid sunshine, you won't have to worry about adjusting your wipers.

Option to hide inaccessible road markers

Another new UI option that we are introducing in this update is the ability to show or hide the X markers which mark inaccessible/undriveable roads for the player. This new option may make the game feel more immersive for some drivers, however we do urge players to take care and follow the correct route, as the invisible barriers which stop you from driving down these areas will still exist and appear for a short time if you hit them!

We hope that you will enjoy this small addition which we know many of you from our community have been requesting for a long time!

Changelog

Map

Hannover Rework

Krone Production Plant, Werlte (requires Krone Trailer Pack DLC)

Gameplay

Optional MOD Support for Convoys

Custom City Intros for Austria and Hanover

Rain Sensor Option

Option to hide inaccessible road markers

Vehicles