Amazing Cultivation Simulator update for 28 July 2022

V1.24 UpdateLog

V1.24 UpdateLog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change List：

  • Fixed some wording mistakes.
  • Fixed some Meditation effect bugs.
  • Fixed that sometimes mantles show incorrectly.
  • Fixed that sometimes skills attached to Fabao cannot be forgotten correctly.
  • Fixed that spirit contracts skills are not shown correctly during breakthrough.
  • Fixed that sometimes Treasure Hunt in agents gains nothing.

BUG Report

Email：qa@gsqstudio.com

ACS live wallpaper：

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586120355
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586138610
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2612719622

