V1.24 UpdateLog

Change List：
- Fixed some wording mistakes.
- Fixed some Meditation effect bugs.
- Fixed that sometimes mantles show incorrectly.
- Fixed that sometimes skills attached to Fabao cannot be forgotten correctly.
- Fixed that spirit contracts skills are not shown correctly during breakthrough.
- Fixed that sometimes Treasure Hunt in agents gains nothing.
BUG Report
Email：qa@gsqstudio.com
ACS live wallpaper：
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586120355
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586138610
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2612719622
Changed files in this update