- Fixed issue that caused spells and abilities to deal less damage when hitting enemies with shield multiple times
- Fixed issue with Profession level ups not granting experience above level 150
- NPC names are now displayed in front of pop-up dialogues
- Added immortality flag to Flinn in Cursedshaft
- Removed unused Guidebook keybind from control options
- Fixed issue with the secret counter in Hidden Storage location
- Removed incorrectly placed secret blocks in Rat Pit
- Removed trees at the end of Woodbury to avoid confusion
- Fixed issue with Foltius, the fortune-teller in Stonebridge, saying the wrong amount of gold
- Fixed issue with player character referencing a wrong item in the quest for Wulnard
- Fixed all reported language issues
Realms of Magic update for 28 July 2022
Version 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DevWindows32 Depot 490281
- Loading history…
DevWindows64 Depot 490282
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update