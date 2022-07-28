 Skip to content

Realms of Magic update for 28 July 2022

Version 1.0.5

Build 9206229

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue that caused spells and abilities to deal less damage when hitting enemies with shield multiple times
  • Fixed issue with Profession level ups not granting experience above level 150
  • NPC names are now displayed in front of pop-up dialogues
  • Added immortality flag to Flinn in Cursedshaft
  • Removed unused Guidebook keybind from control options
  • Fixed issue with the secret counter in Hidden Storage location
  • Removed incorrectly placed secret blocks in Rat Pit
  • Removed trees at the end of Woodbury to avoid confusion
  • Fixed issue with Foltius, the fortune-teller in Stonebridge, saying the wrong amount of gold
  • Fixed issue with player character referencing a wrong item in the quest for Wulnard
  • Fixed all reported language issues

Changed files in this update

