Beauty Update

The major changes in this update are:
- remade every single battle sprite, giving them a more consistent and detailed art sytle
- remade some overworld sprites
- redesigned almost all bosses and even some enemies
- totally reworked the tutorial
- removed windshell and added a new help option in the menu
- rebalanced New Game+
Other changes include:
- made Bucket's nightmare more obvious
- rewritten even more dialogue and removed some npcs
- removed earthworms
- certain areas now have more vibrant colors
- sleeping gray needs only one clown horn
- renamed big snail
- fixed tent softlock
- fixed some grammar mistakes
- fixed jesters talk animation after cutscene
- made ship floor and the ash docks darker
- changed knights dialogue after certain event
- half no longer has a "dark voice"
- angelic greed + divine no longer last forever
- removed the viewing pole mountain scene
- added guy talking about page up page down to ash village
- Nightmare Fuel no longer does anything
- Added Abyssal Shard, Nightmare Fuel, Vultures Feathers and Gold Ingot to key items.
- Added 3% chance of magic causing nightmare
- removed the man eater plant
- added another entrance to hazard land
- added a few teleports to skip sections that have already been completed
Changes in New Game+:
[spoiler]
- less glitched enemies
- removed all fake plc
- removed some fake baloons
- giant snail doesnt need white mushrooms hes already angry
- reworked the way glitched enemies work
- shower monster deals exactly barely not enough to kill you if you're level 2 giving you chance to escape
- changed some of halfs dialogue
[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update