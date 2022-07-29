 Skip to content

Misery Street update for 29 July 2022

Beauty Update

Misery Street update for 29 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The major changes in this update are:

  • remade every single battle sprite, giving them a more consistent and detailed art sytle
  • remade some overworld sprites
  • redesigned almost all bosses and even some enemies
  • totally reworked the tutorial
  • removed windshell and added a new help option in the menu
  • rebalanced New Game+

Other changes include:

  • made Bucket's nightmare more obvious
  • rewritten even more dialogue and removed some npcs
  • removed earthworms
  • certain areas now have more vibrant colors
  • sleeping gray needs only one clown horn
  • renamed big snail
  • fixed tent softlock
  • fixed some grammar mistakes
  • fixed jesters talk animation after cutscene
  • made ship floor and the ash docks darker
  • changed knights dialogue after certain event
  • half no longer has a "dark voice"
  • angelic greed + divine no longer last forever
  • removed the viewing pole mountain scene
  • added guy talking about page up page down to ash village
  • Nightmare Fuel no longer does anything
  • Added Abyssal Shard, Nightmare Fuel, Vultures Feathers and Gold Ingot to key items.
  • Added 3% chance of magic causing nightmare
  • removed the man eater plant
  • added another entrance to hazard land
  • added a few teleports to skip sections that have already been completed

Changes in New Game+:

[spoiler]

  • less glitched enemies
  • removed all fake plc
  • removed some fake baloons
  • giant snail doesnt need white mushrooms hes already angry
  • reworked the way glitched enemies work
  • shower monster deals exactly barely not enough to kill you if you're level 2 giving you chance to escape
  • changed some of halfs dialogue
    [/spoiler]

