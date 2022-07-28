- Added HP Reverb G2 support
- Added Vive Cosmos support
- Added video settings
- Fixed Mirror Screen
- Added quality selection window for downloads
- Added delay on recenter button from menu
- Added bug reported validation
- Added save sites login information
- Fixed Joystick vibration problems
- Fixed flip eyes for local videos
- Added battery level tooltip
- Increased min/max values for zoom
- Added convertation of 6 channel audio to 2 channel output
- Optimized work with SMB
- Improved startup time of application
- Optimized time of creating thumbnails in desktop version
- Disable buttons FF and REW then seek time more than available for current time bar
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 28 July 2022
2.0.21 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
