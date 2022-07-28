 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 28 July 2022

2.0.21 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9205911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added HP Reverb G2 support
  • Added Vive Cosmos support
  • Added video settings
  • Fixed Mirror Screen
  • Added quality selection window for downloads
  • Added delay on recenter button from menu
  • Added bug reported validation
  • Added save sites login information
  • Fixed Joystick vibration problems
  • Fixed flip eyes for local videos
  • Added battery level tooltip
  • Increased min/max values for zoom
  • Added convertation of 6 channel audio to 2 channel output
  • Optimized work with SMB
  • Improved startup time of application
  • Optimized time of creating thumbnails in desktop version
  • Disable buttons FF and REW then seek time more than available for current time bar
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link