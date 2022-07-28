Player Feedback Patch

Easy Difficulty/Flight Cadet
- Adjustments made to make this mode slightly easier.
- Fixed a bug in the overworld isolated to this difficulty level.
Spike
- Projectiles are now more visible.
- Fires less often & Missiles survive for less time.
