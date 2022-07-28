 Skip to content

Nectar update for 28 July 2022

Player Feedback Patch

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Easy Difficulty/Flight Cadet

  • Adjustments made to make this mode slightly easier.
  • Fixed a bug in the overworld isolated to this difficulty level.

Spike

  • Projectiles are now more visible.
  • Fires less often & Missiles survive for less time.

