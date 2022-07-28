 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 28 July 2022

New Run Types!

New Stuff:

  • Added Boss Rush Mode
  • Added Adaptive Mode

Changes:

  • Increased the contrast of the scrollbars on the run selector menu
  • Updated icons for status effects
  • Updated sprites for CR-8
  • Added 5x5 5x7 and no experience to Tote
  • Added 5x7 and no experience for CR-8
  • Adjusted puzzle mode so you don't lose items as quickly!
  • Added an outline around necessary items for a run
  • You can now click on a run-type mid run and it will display the rules

Bug Fixes:

  • You can no longer find some items in stores - including the Tasty Fly
  • Adjusted lighting so it will hopefully have better performance
  • Fixed a glitch where you spawned with 10 health in the tutorial
  • Fixed a glitch with the Archers Wand - which could spawn many random items
  • Fixed ordering layer issue when playing the "Spin the Wheel" game
  • Removed "another way" from CR-8
  • You can now rotate level-up blocks for CR-8 using the keyboard
  • Fixed a glitch with CR-8 loads
  • You can no longer get the Fox Rapier in Pauper Mode
  • Fixed a typo in the berserker's ring

