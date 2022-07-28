New Run Types!

New Stuff:
- Added Boss Rush Mode
- Added Adaptive Mode
Changes:
- Increased the contrast of the scrollbars on the run selector menu
- Updated icons for status effects
- Updated sprites for CR-8
- Added 5x5 5x7 and no experience to Tote
- Added 5x7 and no experience for CR-8
- Adjusted puzzle mode so you don't lose items as quickly!
- Added an outline around necessary items for a run
- You can now click on a run-type mid run and it will display the rules
Bug Fixes:
- You can no longer find some items in stores - including the Tasty Fly
- Adjusted lighting so it will hopefully have better performance
- Fixed a glitch where you spawned with 10 health in the tutorial
- Fixed a glitch with the Archers Wand - which could spawn many random items
- Fixed ordering layer issue when playing the "Spin the Wheel" game
- Removed "another way" from CR-8
- You can now rotate level-up blocks for CR-8 using the keyboard
- Fixed a glitch with CR-8 loads
- You can no longer get the Fox Rapier in Pauper Mode
- Fixed a typo in the berserker's ring
