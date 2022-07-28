 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 28 July 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4416a

Share · View all patches · Build 9204827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Reverted changes in ExploitReport.exe removing the public IP field.

  • Added Social Engineering option "Outdated library found" for an administrator to update a library in the entire local network to the latest available version.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9204827
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link