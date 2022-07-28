Lone King v3.07: Almost Finished

Lone King v3.07
All major known issues addressed, just a few things left for the next patch- which won't be tomorrow.
Menus:
- New Story menu added a large mech preview
- Battle menu player selection now shows systems, improved model, added a box, changes model and systems when mousing over player
- Defects added to Library
- Load Mission menu now shows a mission preview
Gameplay:
- White One now has its own sound and animation for overheating
- Testing mode fixed getting stuck when closing the window while a unit was ready to be placed
GUI:
- Reaper bomb fixed drawing sprite for tooltip when turn wasn't in the ready state
- Story missions and Battles now ping their objectives when you press the Objectives Help button
- Enemy weapon lockon angles now show degrees
Story:
- Wraith "Total Darkness" mission fixed not having its own dialogue
Art:
- Fix drawn objects going over game-depth UI, like the Earth in missions 1 and 2
Changed files in this update