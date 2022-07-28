 Skip to content

Lone King update for 28 July 2022

Lone King v3.07: Almost Finished

Last edited by Wendy

Lone King v3.07
All major known issues addressed, just a few things left for the next patch- which won't be tomorrow.

Menus:

  • New Story menu added a large mech preview
  • Battle menu player selection now shows systems, improved model, added a box, changes model and systems when mousing over player
  • Defects added to Library
  • Load Mission menu now shows a mission preview

Gameplay:

  • White One now has its own sound and animation for overheating
  • Testing mode fixed getting stuck when closing the window while a unit was ready to be placed

GUI:

  • Reaper bomb fixed drawing sprite for tooltip when turn wasn't in the ready state
  • Story missions and Battles now ping their objectives when you press the Objectives Help button
  • Enemy weapon lockon angles now show degrees

Story:

  • Wraith "Total Darkness" mission fixed not having its own dialogue

Art:

  • Fix drawn objects going over game-depth UI, like the Earth in missions 1 and 2

