Neon Noodles #13 - The Neon Update

Beta branch has now been retired, as the new tutorial is fully functional.
Major update covering the following:
- Neon-ification pass - for companion and all 5 locations:
- New tutorial implemented with proper videos up until level 10, more coming soon
- New multi-input (of the same kind) and multi-output recipes
- New conveyor belt mechanics - auto-feed and filtering
- Visual fixes/consolidation, shadows, backgrounds revisit
- Bugfixes, including rogue tooltip bug
- Performance improvements
Changed files in this update