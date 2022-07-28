 Skip to content

Neon Noodles update for 28 July 2022

Neon Noodles #13 - The Neon Update

Neon Noodles #13 - The Neon Update

Last edited by Wendy

Beta branch has now been retired, as the new tutorial is fully functional.

Major update covering the following:

  • Neon-ification pass - for companion and all 5 locations:
  • New tutorial implemented with proper videos up until level 10, more coming soon
  • New multi-input (of the same kind) and multi-output recipes
  • New conveyor belt mechanics - auto-feed and filtering
  • Visual fixes/consolidation, shadows, backgrounds revisit
  • Bugfixes, including rogue tooltip bug
  • Performance improvements

