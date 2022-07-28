 Skip to content

LEZ update for 28 July 2022

0.5.5 Patch notes

LEZ update for 28 July 2022
0.5.5 Patch notes
Last edited by Wendy

What's changed?

  • I fixed some bugs, specially in the tutorial
  • I added a new hit score system (the more precise the hit to the note, the more points you will have (multiplied by the combo)) (up to 300 in a note)
