Updates For Wrath of Anias Dated 7/27/2022 (Version 1.1)

Change log:
- Implemented Full Ability to Save & Load Game
- Ability to Restart Game
- Ability to Change Graphic Settings (Lower Systems Can Now Run Game)
- Full Controller Support
- Ending Scenario Reworked
- Ability to Skip All Cutscenes
- Knife And Keys Show Up More Prominently
- Added Some Animations To Certain Actions
- Added Additional Collectibles and Gameplay Items
- Compressed Install Size by 77%
- Added Achievements
- Added Subtitles For All Dialogue
Other Bugs Fixed:
- Resolved Many Issues With Using Computer In Cave
- Bugs Around Menus Resolved
- Bugs When Loading Last Checkpoint Resolved
- Forgotten Floating Item Removed
- Removed Painted Glass Effect
Changed files in this update