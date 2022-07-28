 Skip to content

Wrath of Anias update for 28 July 2022

Updates For Wrath of Anias Dated 7/27/2022 (Version 1.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log:

  • Implemented Full Ability to Save & Load Game
  • Ability to Restart Game
  • Ability to Change Graphic Settings (Lower Systems Can Now Run Game)
  • Full Controller Support
  • Ending Scenario Reworked
  • Ability to Skip All Cutscenes
  • Knife And Keys Show Up More Prominently
  • Added Some Animations To Certain Actions
  • Added Additional Collectibles and Gameplay Items
  • Compressed Install Size by 77%
  • Added Achievements
  • Added Subtitles For All Dialogue

Other Bugs Fixed:

  • Resolved Many Issues With Using Computer In Cave
  • Bugs Around Menus Resolved
  • Bugs When Loading Last Checkpoint Resolved
  • Forgotten Floating Item Removed
  • Removed Painted Glass Effect

