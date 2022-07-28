special obj ability values and joint strength options

-
Portals images/function improved
-
special object ability values all adjustable
portal - abv1 controls what portal the portal links to
canons/grapple/stickeyblock
- abv1 is the cooldown between rate of fire
abv2 is the strength of fire multiplier
Repel Bag/Attract Ball
- abv1 Force Range
- abv2 Force Power
- abv3 Show Visual
Rocket Launcher
- abv1 Fire cooldown
Laser
- abv1 Laser Range
- abv2 Number of bounces
- abv3 Laser Speed
BOMB
- abv1 explosion sensitivity
WINDBLOCK
- Wind Power
- Wind Range
- Show Visual
TEKIBOX
- Spawn Cooldown
- Joint Strength multiplier
Changed files in this update