 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Freedom Physics update for 28 July 2022

special obj ability values and joint strength options

Share · View all patches · Build 9204156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Portals images/function improved

  2. special object ability values all adjustable

portal - abv1 controls what portal the portal links to

canons/grapple/stickeyblock

  • abv1 is the cooldown between rate of fire
    abv2 is the strength of fire multiplier
    Repel Bag/Attract Ball
  • abv1 Force Range
  • abv2 Force Power
  • abv3 Show Visual
    Rocket Launcher
  • abv1 Fire cooldown
    Laser
  • abv1 Laser Range
  • abv2 Number of bounces
  • abv3 Laser Speed
    BOMB
  • abv1 explosion sensitivity
    WINDBLOCK
  • Wind Power
  • Wind Range
  • Show Visual
    TEKIBOX
  • Spawn Cooldown
  1. Joint Strength multiplier

Changed files in this update

Depot 1554321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link