- Fixed: Story mode should work again.
- Gather menu now has its own button next to storage instead of being in the build menu
- Added achievement for winning a game on doomed
- Removed old tutorial
- Changed the way story mode handles difficulty levels - this might break existing savegames, sorry.
- Monster action camera is now an option (default enabled, can be switched off in the options menu)
- Streamlined and improved the "Children's Tales" dialogs a bit.
- Updated Unity Engine version
Black Forest update for 27 July 2022
Reworked Update
