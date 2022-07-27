- When you opened your Onboard Maintenence System menu for the very first time each dive, you could not navigate using just a keyboard or gamepad. Subsequent visits to the OMS menu worked fine.
- Fixed the jury-rigging not being initialized properly for your ship, causing weird behaviour of your Mechanic OMS tab.
- Adjusted the background of the Dive Summary screen, so it’s less likely to cause discomfort.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 July 2022
0.530.6 - Vertigo Effect
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update