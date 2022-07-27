 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 July 2022

0.530.6 - Vertigo Effect

Share · View all patches · Build 9203499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When you opened your Onboard Maintenence System menu for the very first time each dive, you could not navigate using just a keyboard or gamepad. Subsequent visits to the OMS menu worked fine.
  • Fixed the jury-rigging not being initialized properly for your ship, causing weird behaviour of your Mechanic OMS tab.
  • Adjusted the background of the Dive Summary screen, so it’s less likely to cause discomfort.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link