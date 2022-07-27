- Lobby search filters have been removed
- Round time increased from 45 seconds to 60 seconds
- Walking off the stage in Trial Mode resets current trial
- Wrestler Wind Up Punch added to command list
- Players who completed all trials prior to achievements being added can now earn the trial achievements
- Usernames are no longer truncated in spectator match start screen
- Lobby menu now works correctly with gamepads/joysticks
- Various other menu navigation fixes and improvements
Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 27 July 2022
Build 733 (2022-07-27)
