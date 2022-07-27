 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 27 July 2022

Build 733 (2022-07-27)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lobby search filters have been removed
  • Round time increased from 45 seconds to 60 seconds
  • Walking off the stage in Trial Mode resets current trial
  • Wrestler Wind Up Punch added to command list
  • Players who completed all trials prior to achievements being added can now earn the trial achievements
  • Usernames are no longer truncated in spectator match start screen
  • Lobby menu now works correctly with gamepads/joysticks
  • Various other menu navigation fixes and improvements

