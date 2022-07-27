 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 27 July 2022

2nd alternative ending

Share · View all patches · Build 9203210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new level, the 2nd alternative ending with the alternative boss: AGENT CAT

2 more levels coming soon:

  • Guns and Western
  • Hook and Cat

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link