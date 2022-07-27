 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 27 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #12

Share · View all patches · Build 9202924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where the scaling on counting texts for Items was the incorrect size if the UI Scaling setting for Items was anything but 100%
  • Fixed a bug where canceling a setting change on the Gameplay settings menu wouldn't display the menu correctly
  • Fixed a bug where the text in the first email was the incorrect size after continuing a run if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where the email prompts for Swapping Device, Swapping Device Essence, Oil Can, and Oil Can Essence, and Chili Powder Essence weren't having their display width increased at higher resolutions
  • Fixed a bug where the email prompts for Swapping Device, Swapping Device Essence, Oil Can, and Oil Can Essence, and Chili Powder Essence weren't hugging the bottom of the screen after continuing a run

Changed files in this update

Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link