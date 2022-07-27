Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #12

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where the scaling on counting texts for Items was the incorrect size if the UI Scaling setting for Items was anything but 100%
- Fixed a bug where canceling a setting change on the Gameplay settings menu wouldn't display the menu correctly
- Fixed a bug where the text in the first email was the incorrect size after continuing a run if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where the email prompts for Swapping Device, Swapping Device Essence, Oil Can, and Oil Can Essence, and Chili Powder Essence weren't having their display width increased at higher resolutions
- Fixed a bug where the email prompts for Swapping Device, Swapping Device Essence, Oil Can, and Oil Can Essence, and Chili Powder Essence weren't hugging the bottom of the screen after continuing a run
Changed files in this update